Car show helps animal rescue in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Saturday, an annual fundraiser that supports an animal rescue organization based in Luzerne County took place in Scranton.
Tracey's Hope focuses on hospice care and advocating against animal cruelty.
The group holds a car show every year at McDade Park.
Organizers hope the fundraiser is a step towards getting back to what Tracey's Hope really does.
"There's a lot of things that we couldn't do. We couldn't rescue any more animals cause we had so many, and we had no money, so maybe now we can start rescuing more and helping the community out more by taking stray dogs and helping with cats and get back to normal," said Denise Kumor, CEO of Tracey's Hope.
This is the seventh year the organization has done the car show in Scranton.