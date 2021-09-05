Benefit raises money for woman battling cancer

The event raised money for Nicole's medical bills, in addition to rally support.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People rocked along the Lackawanna River in Scranton on Sunday in support of a young woman with cancer.

The crowd came out to the Riverfront Sports Complex for Rockin' on the River - a fundraiser for Nicole Haddix of Scranton.

Haddix has been battling stage four colon cancer for three years and has endured seven surgeries and 40 rounds of chemotherapy.

The event was to rally support as she continues her fight and to raise money to help offset some of Nicole's medical bills.