Ink for Animals: Tattoo artists raising cash for animal rescue

A tattoo shop in Danville is teaming up with the Animal Resource Center in Millville to raise funds for furry friends.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tattoo artists at Dark Horse Tattoo and Piercing in Danville are inking a lot of dog and cat designs. It's no coincidence. The tattoo shop partnered with the Animal Resource Center near Millville for a fundraiser.

"There's going to be people flying in and out of the door, so I think it's going to be a huge fundraiser for Animal Resource Center," Brittany Campbell said.

People are able to pick from multiple designs, all animals. Every tattoo is $50, with $40 from each tattoo going to the Animal Resource Center.

"You've got to be the change you want to see in the world, right? Honestly, it's really awesome for this organization to let us do it," said Del Gonsar," owner of Dark Horse Tattoo and Piercing.

Gonsar says he is holding the fundraiser because he is passionate about animals. He rescued a dog a few years ago.

"She had a really bad case of mange. It's the worst the vet has ever seen. Now she's shedding and it's the cutest thing in the world and she's so nice to me," Gonsar said.

Leah Watkins of Danville got a tattoo that looks like her new dog named Trigger.

"I love dogs. Dogs are my whole world, so I wanted to support and donate as much as I can," Watkins said.

In addition to getting a tattoo, you can also fill out an application to adopt your new best friend.

Zona is a 1-year-old pit bull who was happy to greet customers. 9-year-old Leaf was also there. Both are up for adoption through the Animal Resource Center.

"We have, oh boy, at least 100 cats and twelve-ish dogs up for adoption," Campbell said.