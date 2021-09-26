Raising awareness for substance abuse in Luzerne County

Representatives from different mental health and counseling organizations were on hand to provide information on addiction.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — People came out in Luzerne County to raise awareness for those dealing with substance abuse.

Puck Addiction hosted the addiction and overdose awareness event in Nanticoke.

The community was taught how to use Narcan and do CPR, should they ever encounter an emergency.

"We need to support people who use drugs. We need to support people who don't have a home or are houseless. Folks who just kind of fall within the cracks who aren't really supported by other people," said Olivia Oden, with Puck Addiction Michalene's Mission.