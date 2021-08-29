International Overdose Awareness Day observed in Luzerne County

This was the 9th annual event in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a show of support in Luzerne County for those with friends and family who lost their battle with addiction.

The 9th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day event was held in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

There were speakers, informational tables, and a memory walk.

Organizers say it's all about remembering friends and loved ones who have passed away and spreading the message that you don't have to battle the disease alone.

"It affects everybody. It doesn't discriminate. It's nice to be with people who have been where you're at. It's hard to lose somebody to addiction. There's a lot of judgment, not only on the person but on the family members, so it's nice to be able to come and talk to people who are going through the same thing," said organizer Carol Coolbaugh.