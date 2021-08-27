Overdose Awareness Memorial Drive this weekend in Monroe County

Rays of Hope for Addiction will host its second annual "Overdose Awareness Memorial Drive."

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An organization is shining a light on overdose awareness this weekend in one part of the Poconos.

Rays of Hope for Addiction will host its second annual "Overdose Awareness Memorial Drive" to provide life-saving information, resources, and a tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease.

The drive will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church's parking lot.

People are invited to decorate their vehicles for a ceremonious drive around the borough.

"This is a vital event because more and more people are unfortunately experiencing loved ones who are struggling with addiction, and the tragedy of losing someone to overdose. We really need to get vital information and resources into the hands of our communities so we can start to make an impact on this terrible tragedy," said Debra Hartley with Rays of Hope for Addiction.