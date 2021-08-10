Addiction concerns: Experts in our area troubled over increase of overdose deaths

Overdose deaths hit a record high last year during the pandemic, and drug and alcohol experts in our region say the numbers are still alarming.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One year ago, the phones were ringing off the hook at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

People were looking for help for themselves or their loved ones who were struggling with addiction in the midst of the health crisis.

Addiction experts hoped things would be much better by now, but the numbers are still very high.

“Unfortunately, with the spike in the numbers of increasing substance use, family members are now calling and now unable to, or they decide they can’t handle it or whatever," said Stefanie Wolownik of Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

It seems alcohol and gambling addiction continue to be serious problems for folks in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Oh my gosh, during the pandemic, the gambling sites, online gambling sites, have increased like 300 percent, so yeah, we’re seeing a lot more calls coming in for gambling.”

One major concern continues to be whether people will continue attending counseling and help sessions.

“I’m usually an optimist about things, but I’m afraid that as the pandemic levels off and people get back to normal, attendance is going to fall off here."

Wolownik says the good news is that there is help available for those who need it.

She just hopes the number of those in need drops off as they get that assistance.

You can also contact the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs at 1-800-662-HELP.