Proposal for regional police force in Luzerne County

A proposal to create a regional police force in part of Luzerne County will soon be put to a vote.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department would cover the communities of Exeter Township, Exeter Borough, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West Pittston.

According to the solicitor for Exeter Township, votes to regionalize the police will be held in each municipality.

That will happen during their first meetings of the year.

If they vote yes, the next step would be to hire a solicitor and police chief to head up the new regional police force in Luzerne County.