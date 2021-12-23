Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wife's murder

Thomas Evans admitted to the stabbing and shooting death of his wife in September of 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County was sentenced to state prison after admitting to the murder of his wife.

Thomas Evans, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the stabbing and shooting death of his wife, Tara Evans, in September of 2020.

A judge sentenced Evans to 30 to 60 years in state prison.

Evans was charged after police said he slashed Tara Evan's throat, stabbed her, and shot her in the back of the head. Her 14-year-old son found her body stuffed inside a trunk in a bedroom.

The sentence includes a charge of attempted homicide of an inmate in the Lackawanna County Prison while Evans was in custody.