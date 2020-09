The coroner has released the name of the person who was found dead Monday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A death in Scranton Monday night was a homicide, according to the Lackawanna County coroner.

Marie Evans, 37, was found dead in her home in the 800 block of North Sumner Avenue after 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators have not released any details on how Evans died or if anyone is in custody in connection with the investigation.