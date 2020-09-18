Husband of homicide victim now charged with her murder

Tara Evans was stabbed and shot in her home in Scranton on Sunday, police say.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The husband of a homicide victim found dead in her home Monday night has now been charged with her murder.

Police believe Thomas Evans, 36, shot and stabbed his wife Tara Evans, 37, inside her home on North Sumner Avenue in Scranton some time Sunday.

Her 14-year-old son found the body on Monday, wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a trunk inside the home, according to arrest papers.

Neighbors and the victim's mother said the two would often argue and her mother said there were previous physical assaults.

Tara Evans told her mother that she was moving out and feared for her safety.

Evans turned himself in on Tuesday at Scranton Police Department headquarters after returning from a construction job in Connecticut.

He was initially charged with theft of a firearm from the home in Scranton.

While in custody, police say Evans assaulted another inmate in the Lackawanna County Prison.