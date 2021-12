John Watson was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning in Cleveland.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man wanted for abducting a 14-year-old in Luzerne County girl has been caught.

John Watson, 45, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to court papers, Watson snatched the girl in October as she was walking down a street in the borough of Luzerne.