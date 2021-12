Police say when they approached the suspect, he refused to drop his gun and ran into the woods.

FREELAND, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Luzerne County.

Officers say they were called to Anthony's Road in Foster Township just before 10 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a rifle and waving it around.

Police say when they approached Ronald Hoffman, he refused to drop the gun and ran into the woods.

That's when a trooper opened fire, killing him.

The Luzerne County DA's office is investigating.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.