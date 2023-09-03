Preparations underway for 43rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Wilkes-Barre

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the downtown for the big parade.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Diamond City is just days away from kicking off the 43rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. This Sunday will be the first parade since 2019 with no COVID restrictions.

"I can't wait for this atmosphere this year because I think we will finally get a real St. Patrick's Day Parade atmosphere back. It's been three years since we had a good St. Patrick's Day Parade. So, I think we can have the bars packed, we can have people lining the street, kids having a great time out there — it should be really fun," said special events coordinator Mike Slusser.

With thousands of people expected to fill the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre, bars and restaurants like Rodano's on Public Square are ready to welcome the crowd.

"We decorate everything. We staff our best bartenders; we got entertainment. We get excited; a lot goes into it," said Rodano's bartender Ashley Desandis.

The staff at Rodano's is also looking forward to a more normal celebration after COVID put a damper on business several years in a row.

"This is our big event; we love it. It's going to be huge this year. I think since COVID had a huge hit on us a few years ago, this is going to be a big one. People are definitely ready to get out and party," said Desandis.

This year, 100 groups with more than 2,000 participants will walk the parade route.

Mike Slusser, the special events coordinator for the city, tells Newswatch 16, along with the classic sights and sounds, parade-goers will have some new additions to keep an eye out for.

"The guy that works for Macy's who does all of the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, his company is coming here, and they are actually from Williamsport, so it's a local company. He is coming in, and we are going to have five giant balloons coming down South Main Street. It's going to be really neat to see," said Slusser.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off Sunday at 2 p.m.