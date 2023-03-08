Scranton gets ready for St. Patrick's Parade

One of the biggest celebrations in Scranton is only days away and there's a big push for safety this weekend whether you're attending the parade or festivities.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Irish flags are up, and the lines on city streets have been painted green. Preparations are underway for Scranton's St. Patrick's Parade on Saturday.

Parade Association President Michael Cummings says roughly 145 groups signed up to march this year, the most in a long time.

"We're back to pre-COVID levels, so we're really excited about that. And we know that we're going to be joined by thousands of people from Lackawanna County and even farther joining us in downtown Scranton," said Cummings.

With so many people flocking to downtown, parking may be tricky. There will be free parking on the empty lot where the Red Carpet Inn used to be.

Cummings says he expects parking may fill up fast.

"Our parking garages downtown, and we encourage people to get here as early as possible to reserve their spot to get on the streets of downtown Scranton."

With the parade comes the parties. Several restaurants and businesses are hosting events all day. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says safety is the top priority. His department, along with state police, will be on the lookout for people who are drinking and driving.

"We will have increased patrols Friday evening for those who started early. We will have increased police presence during the parade, as well as following the parade. And that's citywide, not just the parade zone," Chief Carroll said.

"Getting a taxi, taking COLTS for mass transit, Uber, Lyft contributes to our economy. It's a good thing. And it also saves a life," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

We're not afraid of a few flakes! We are 100% STILL ON for Saturday's parade! We will NOT be postponing! Eyewitness News WBRE WYOU WNEP-TV The Scranton Times-Tribune WNEP Weather Posted by Scranton St Patrick Parade on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

There is also snow in the forecast, but that will not stop the march. Parade officials say it is 100 percent on for Saturday, and if it snows, the city will be ready to clean up before it starts.

"We will make sure that we do everything that we can to clear the streets," Mayor Cognetti said.

The St. Patrick's Parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Mulberry and Wyoming Avenue.