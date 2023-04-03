Pittston's St. Patrick's Parade kicks off parade season

For a lot of people, getting dressed up in green and coming out for the parade has become a family tradition.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Bagpipers, floats, and green for as far as the eye can see.

Main Street in Pittston was filled with people all for the 10th annual Pittston St. Patrick's Parade celebrating the strong Irish heritage in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"It's really fun, St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite holidays because I'm Irish," said Lexi Coltrane of Mountain Top.

"I'm not Irish, but I love wearing green and costumes and whatever," added Pittston's Joseph Gestl.

"I feel like it's a good sense of community; you always see everyone you know, your neighbors, people you haven't seen in a while. It's just a good time for everyone to get together and see each other again," said Ashley Ferrse, Pittston.

"It's super exciting, I love the parade, and it's become a family tradition. We always come to the parade," said Torin Smith of Exeter.

"We like to come out and enjoy all of the people and the festivities," added Vanessa Smith.

Paradegoers say they weren't about to let a little rain put a damper on parade day.

"We have enough umbrellas and raincoats that it's not going to keep us away," said Ferrse.

"Not letting the rain ruin all of the fun today," said Vanessa Smith.

With green buckets in hand, part of that fun for the kids is collecting all of the candy.

"The candy is the best part. I think I'm going to get some tootsie rolls," said Shae Bartuska of Pittston.

"I like the candy," said Lexi Coltrane.

I like watching the fire trucks and stuff," said Hailey Coltrane, Mountain Top.

More than 90 community groups took part in this year's parade.