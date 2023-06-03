x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Scranton's St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The Scranton's St. Patrick's Day Parade is less than a week away, with road closures and parking restrictions set to be in place for Saturday's event.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — All downtown Scranton roads from Penn Avenue to Jefferson Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue to Vine Street will be closed to traffic.

Roads will begin around 9:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the parade.

Credit: WNEP

Several blocks of the downtown area have also been posted with "No Parking" signs.

The parking restrictions will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

The parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information on the parade route, click here.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out