Scranton's St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The Scranton's St. Patrick's Day Parade is less than a week away, with road closures and parking restrictions set to be in place for Saturday's event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — All downtown Scranton roads from Penn Avenue to Jefferson Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue to Vine Street will be closed to traffic.

Roads will begin around 9:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the parade.

Several blocks of the downtown area have also been posted with "No Parking" signs.

The parking restrictions will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

The parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information on the parade route, click here.