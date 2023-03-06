VFW Post 25 mourns loss of Commander James Kuchwara

A well-known veteran and VFW post commander from Scranton passed away over the weekend. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with VFW members about their loss.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The American flag flies at half-staff outside of VFW Post 25 in Scranton. Marine Corps veteran and post commander James Kuchwara died suddenly Friday night, and his fellow VFW members were shocked when they heard the news.

"Not only was he a great veteran and leader, commander, He was also a great friend," said post member Kelly Gerrity.

"It's going to be a loss. I was good friends with him and all. Now when you go up there, I miss him," Russ Bowen said.

"My heart dropped. This guy would do anything for any vet," said Kenneth Frisbie, the post chaplain.

Kuchwara served his country in Vietnam, but his duty to service never stopped. His friends say Jimmy was always there to help a veteran in need and to be a strong voice for veterans who no longer had one.

Last year, he stood alongside Rep. Matt Cartwright to announce the Camp Lejeune Justice Act for troops and their families who became ill after drinking the water at Camp Lejeune between the 1950s and 1980s.

Rep. Cartwright also shared his condolences for Kuchwara's family, writing on social media:

"I will never forget his warm friendship and steady leadership. Just having known men like 'Kuch' made all of us want to be better Americans. May God rest his soul.

I was devastated to learn of the passing of Commander James Kuchwara of the Theodore Wint Post 25, Veterans of Foreign... Posted by Congressman Matt Cartwright on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Those who knew Kuchwara say it wasn't just what he gave to the veterans to honor them that made his mark, it was what he gave back to his community.

"Baske; itl and Little Leagues, the firefighters, Holy Rosary – he's just all around involved, not with just the club, which is the veterans."

People at the VFW are thankful for all of the accomplishments their friend and fellow veteran was able to do and hope they can finish the plans he started.

"I'd like to have a statue put up there. He was so good for the years he had and the accomplishments he did. I don't think there's going to be another Kuch," Frisbie said.

Members of VFW Post 25 are planning a celebration of life on March 22. Funeral services have not yet been announced.