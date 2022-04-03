Rep. Matt Cartwright announces Camp Lejeune Justice Act for Marine Corps veterans passes in the House

Marines and their families who were exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune for more than 30 years are one step closer to compensation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans gathered outside Congressman Matt Cartwright's office in Scranton Friday, as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was announced.

For more than 30 years, Marines and their families were drinking and using contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina causing long-term illnesses.

The bill will help affected veterans and their families get some financial help.

"There's a lot of people across this country across multiple generations. They got poisoned by the well water at Camp Lejeune and it's an injustice that has gone on long enough. And it's time for us to fix it," said Congressman Cartwright.

From 1953 to 1987, the water contained cancer-causing carcinogens and those stationed at Camp Lejeune were unaware of the toxic water and how it would affect their health.

Gerry McNamara was stationed there in 1967. He battled cancer five times over the years and it wasn't until 2017 when he was told about the water.

"It's disappointing. I recovered from the wounds from combat in Vietnam. I'm doing well with those. What I'm suffering from is my time at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Something that is quite the irony when you think about it," said McNamara.

Any of the Marines or their families who were sick will have to prove their case in court, but they're just thankful that it's one step closer to getting the compensation they need.

"It's a relief, but I know there's a lot of work to get to where they start recognizing it. What gets me is the people that knew that this would affect these people. They let so many people die and their families what they went through while they were dying, and it could have been stopped," said Jim Kuchwara.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote. If passed, those veterans and their families can begin the process to get compensated.