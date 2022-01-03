Local veteran to attend State of the Union

Commander Charles Hamberger of American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono is Rep. Matt Cartwright's special guest for this year's State of the Union address.

MT POCONO, Pa. — Charles Hamberger, Commander of American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono, will sit down in the comfort of his home and attend Pres. Joe Biden's first State of the Union address.

Hamberger is U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright's special guest for this year's Hometown Heroes theme.

"It's hard to say. I'm humbled by this. You don't expect this to happen ever, and I mean, I don't look for these things, they just seem to fall in my lap," said Hamberger.

Hamberger's service spans over three decades, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

And his service to the military community continues here at home. He's also developing an old church as a military museum and veterans groups operation center in Mount Pocono.

This State of the Union will be different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Special Guests like Hamberger will be attending the address virtually via Zoom.

"I've never watched one, so I don't know what to expect," said Hamberger. I don't know where they're going to go with it or what they're going to do."

The State of the Union address will highlight the achievements and work still to be done under the Biden Administration.

We asked Hamberger what he hopes is discussed in the address.

"I have to fall back on my mother's words. 'Never ever discuss religion or politics to the public,'" Hamberger said.

The State of the Union starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday.