Scranton Veteran: SCOTUS nomination inspires future leaders

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Biden's nominee to be the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice; the first black woman nominated for the nation's high court.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Biden introduced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his pick for Supreme Court Justice Friday, delivering on a campaign promise.

The D.C. appellate court judge is the first black female ever nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"I am truly humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination," Jackson said.

Democratic pundits said Jackson's nomination shatters a glass ceiling that should've been broken long ago.

It's a challenge Amber Viola of Scranton knows well.

"I think sometimes people don't want to be the first person to try to break through, because it's hard," Viola said.

A Navy Veteran, Viola has broken barriers of her own, becoming the first black woman to serve as commander of the Gouldsboro American Legion.

"The opportunity came up for the commander position to be open and so I decided to try it out and see how it went," she said. "Honestly, people have been so amazing and supportive and open-minded. I haven't heard any negative comments."

Viola said Jackson's nomination is an important moment; not only promoting more diversity in government but showing the next generation what's possible.

"It's exciting because I know that my daughter is going to come behind me and the doors are going to be open for her to do those things. It's also important for people to see themselves in these roles," Viola said. "To see a black woman on the Supreme Court, little kids could see that and say, 'Wow, I could do that. I could do anything.'"

The Republican National Committee criticized Jackson, calling her a "radical, left-wing activist." Democrats praised the nomination, noting Jackson's eight years as a U.S. District Judge and time as a public defender.

Viola believes that experience will serve her well.

"I think it's very cool that she was a public defender, I think that's really important," she said. "Some of our nominees haven't had any court experience, so it's very nice to see somebody that's really qualified. I really hope that people remember how qualified she is and not just that she's a black woman."

Jackson must receive a simple majority of 51 votes to be confirmed by the Senate and make history once again.