VFW post in Scranton recruiting next generation of members

The commander of VFW Post 25 says he's recently recruited new members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He says it's a rare feat to get younger vets involved.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As Jim Kuchwara flips through the Veterans Day cards made by children at Mary Mother of God Parish in Scranton, he says, it feels good to know the sacrifices made by his fellow vets aren't forgotten.

"This makes a veteran on Veterans Day feel like a veteran."

And on this Veterans Day, Kuchwara has something to celebrate. He's the commander of VFW Post 25 in Scranton.

The post recently recruited new members, all of whom served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"It's up to seven that could be applying from the Iraq and Afghanistan war, which to us, it's like the new generation."

Kuchwara says it's a rare feat these days to get younger vets involved.

"That is really something for a VFW, to get new members, that much at one time."

But it's necessary. VFWs have struggled with declining membership for years, and the problem was made worse by the pandemic. Many posts had to fold up shop.

"Without the new members, especially Iraq and Afghanistan, they'll diminish. VFWs need these to survive."

Kuchwara is proud to lead one of the oldest VFWs in the country. It's a legacy he wants to continue once he leaves the post. He needs the next generation to take over.