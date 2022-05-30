Honoring our fallen heroes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A long-standing Memorial Day tradition continued Monday morning in the electric city.
VFW Post 25 hosted its annual ceremony for the 104th consecutive year.
But this was only the second year it was held at the Scranton Veterans' Memorial outside Scranton High School.
"We're here to make sure nobody forgets those who gave their life. Our fallen comrades we were the lucky ones, we came home. They never came home and our job is to make sure no one forgets," said Commander James Kuchwara, VFW Post 25.
The memorial in Scranton bears the names of 1000 veterans from the city who died while serving our country.