Irish flag raised in Lackawanna County

The Irish Cultural Society and the Ancient Order of Hibernians attended flag-raising.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Now that it's March, it's time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and Irish heritage.

The Irish Cultural Society and the Ancient Order of Hibernians attended the raising of the Irish flag at the Lackawanna County courthouse.

After the flag raising, a wreath was laid at the statue of General Sheridan, a Civil War general of Irish heritage.

