Pottsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back on

The Pottsville St. Patrick's Day Parade is back this weekend after the pandemic canceled it three years ago, with plans to be the biggest one in Pottsville history.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — After a three-year break, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is coming back to Pottsville.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn't been held since.

Organizers want to use this year to make the parade even better for the community.

"They have fond memories of years gone by when they attended the parade with their parents or their grandparents. And they're just really excited that it's coming back," explained Steven Young, parade chairman.

With over 30 groups marching through downtown Pottsville, organizers say this may be the biggest St. Patrick's Day Parade yet.

"Hopefully, people come down here and visit and learn that there's so much to offer here in the city, and by bringing people in, it opens their eyes saying, 'I didn't know that was here,'" Young added.

Joseph Drasdis, the owner of Drasdis and Son on West Market Street, hopes this parade will help bring foot traffic to his store. In addition, Drasdis says it has the potential to boost new restaurants and businesses that weren't around during the last parade in 2019.

"There's going to be a lot of people walking downtown, being around live music, food, after the parade, and hopefully, they'll stroll into all our local businesses to check them out," Drasdis said.

Even if the anticipated snowy forecast cancels the parade, Drasdis, also the Pottsville Business Association's president, says the crowds will still come out to celebrate St. Patrick.

"I know last year it snowed about a foot, and all of the bars were completely filled, so even if the parade isn't happening, the downtown will still be hopping," he said.