WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting another person, stealing their car, and then leading police on a chase in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, the victim was assaulted along South Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

That's when the woman allegedly left her children, stole the victim's car, and took off leading police on a chase before crashing.