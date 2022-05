Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police have blocked off the area near a convenience mart in Northumberland County after a shooting.

The coroner confirmed that one person is dead.

The shooting took place at 4 p.m. at the Penn Jersey Food Mart on North 4th Street.

Sunbury police are looking for Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru.

If you have any information, please call Sunbury police at (570) 286-4584.

Developing story, check back for updates.