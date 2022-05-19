Fight spotlights ongoing neighborhood issues

Dickson City Police and neighbors say they're fed up with the constant disruption caused by those who live in a home along Grant Court.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fight broke out Thursday morning in Lackawanna County, sending several people to the hospital with injuries.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Dickson City police responded to a home on Grant Court, just off Main Street, for a fight. The police chief says seven people were fighting outside the home. Police arrested two people, and several others were injured.

In the daylight hours, the destruction left behind was visible — a smashed windshield and broken glass on the ground from another car window.

Neighbors who live nearby say the noise woke them up, and they saw a heavy police presence.

"They're all carrying their vests and putting their vests on. They're here with guns drawn. It's frightening, very frightening," Mary Bellucci said.

"It's becoming a problem, nuisance neighborhood for us," said Dickson City Police Chief William Bilinski. "Constant calls, the last two weeks, about 15 calls, people not cooperating with our investigations."

While Dickson City Police have been to this address multiple times, this isn't the first time Newswatch 16 has been here either.

In December, Newswatch 16 cameras captured video of Dickson City police in a standoff with a man who ran into the house and refused to come out. After five hours, the standoff ended with the arrest of another person inside the home. The man police were initially searching for somehow escaped.

Neighbors say they've had enough and fear the violence will only get worse.

"Every time you turn around, there's cops flying through here, fights with the other end, and it's all for that one house, and they need to go, bottom line," Millie Promovitz said.

"I'm afraid that some innocent person or someone in law enforcement is going to be injured severely here. I'm really, really afraid of it," Bellucci said.

"We're going to make as many arrests as we can, every time we're in that neighborhood, finding someone who's involved in any kind of illegal activity or circumstances that are happening. It's just absolutely ridiculous. We're not going to put up with it," Chief Bilinski said.

The chief also asked anyone in the neighborhood with video or pictures of this fight to call Dickson City police.