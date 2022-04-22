UPDATE: Police activity in Wilkes-Barre ends

Part of River Street was closed and King's College was in a lockdown.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — UPDATE: The police activity in Wilkes-Barre has ended. Authorities have not said what led to the situation.

Parts of a college are on lockdown, and a busy street in Luzerne County is blocked off.

Police have been outside a building on River Street near King's College, where an apparent standoff has been underway since around 9 a.m.

Police have closed this part of the street and the surrounding area.

There is a significant police presence, and King's College has initiated a campus-wide shutdown, canceling classes to keep students away from Union and River Streets.

Police have not released any official information on what is going on.

Developing story; check back for updates.