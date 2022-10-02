Clinton County rest stop shooting ruled justified

The DA determined that troopers acted reasonably when they fired their weapons at Nurgazy Mamyrov of Langhorne.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a truck driver who tried to hit state police with his rig was justified. That's the decision of the Clinton County district attorney.

The DA determined that troopers acted reasonably when they fired their weapons at Nurgazy Mamyrov of Langhorne.

It happened at a rest area along Interstate 80 in October.

State police were called to the rest area after reports of Mamyrov shooting out windows of other vehicles.

He barricaded himself inside his tractor-trailer and then crashed into several patrol vehicles while trying to get away

Troopers fired their weapons, hitting and killing Mamyrov.