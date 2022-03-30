Standoff in Wyoming County

Police have some roads closed in Falls Township.

FALLS, Pa. — Police activity has part of a road closed in Wyoming County.

Falls Road from the Falls Bridge is closed due to a police standoff in Falls Township.

Officials say a man with a gun has barricaded himself and an older woman inside a home along Hoppy Road in Falls Township. It started Wednesday around noon.

State police troopers are surrounding the home.

There is no word on what led to the situation in Wyoming County.

Developing story; check back for updates.