Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — One man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Scranton.
Police were called to the house on East Locust Street before midnight on Monday
Officers say Ricardo Santiago Sanchez assaulted a man in the house.
It took five hours for officers to get Sanchez out of the house.
He was arrested.
No one was hurt in the standoff here in Scranton.
"Police were called, they attempted to make an arrest. the suspect barricaded inside the residence," said Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll. "In response, the Scranton Police Special Operations arrived and eventually negotiated a peaceful surrender of the suspect."
Cops say Sanchez faces charges including simple assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
