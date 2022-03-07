Planters Peanuts NUTmobile visits Wilkes-Barre

The nut-shaped vehicle and its staff, known as the 'peanutters', were in the city for a sign dedication at one of Wilkes-Barre businessman Thom Greco's properties.

"We want people to know whether you're an immigrant or you're somebody from this area or visiting that your dreams can come true. It did for others and it's still alive. And we want to embrace the young kids, immersive experiences, and for them to come out and see what the Mr. Peanut brand means to our youth," said Thom Greco.