Garden Drive-In celebrates 70 years

At the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek, the celebration included games, a DJ, face painting, and more but ultimately celebrated the drive-in's ability to make it through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers.

"Yes it is, I remember I was here for the 50th, I didn't know if I was going to be here for the 70th but here I am and I'm hoping to be here for the 100th. Let's keep going with this," said Stephen Zelenak, manager.