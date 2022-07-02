Garden Drive-In celebrates 70 years

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A special 70th birthday was celebrated Saturday night.
At the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek, the celebration included games, a DJ, face painting, and more but ultimately celebrated the drive-in's ability to make it through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers.
The drive-in featured movies throughout the night including Minion: The Rise of Gru, Lightyear, and Jurassic Park.
"Yes it is, I remember I was here for the 50th, I didn't know if I was going to be here for the 70th but here I am and I'm hoping to be here for the 100th. Let's keep going with this," said Stephen Zelenak, manager.
The celebration wrapped up with fireworks after all the fun in Luzerne County
