Honoring fallen soldiers in Luzerne County

An event honoring soldiers of the Revolutionary War was hosted by the West Pittston Historical Society on Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The West Pittston Historical Society hosted an event in a cemetery on Saturday.

'First to Fall' honored the legacy of Benjamin and Stukley Harding; the first soldiers to be killed in the days leading up to the Battle of Wyoming in 1778.

Speakers and reenactors gathered at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery to learn more about the area's Revolutionary War history.

"We feel that so many people probably drive by this place and walk by here on a daily basis and really don't know much about this cemetery. So the purpose of our event today was to really kind of help folks to understand what happened here," said Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society President.

This was the first time the historical society held this event but they are hoping to make it an annual tradition in Luzerne County.