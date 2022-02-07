Campers cooling off at Ricketts Glen State Park

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub found campers enjoying the seclusion at the state park in Sullivan County.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — All packed up and ready to go, folks from far and wide headed to the beach at Lake Jean tucked inside Ricketts Glen State Park to cool off this holiday weekend.

Newswatch 16 found campers who said this setting was much more favorable to the one at their homes.

"Well for us being from Florida right now it's so hot and humid right there. We love being able to camp and not have the air conditioner on and have the windows open and enjoy outdoors," said Debbie White, Florida.

This is the first time Debbie and Doug White, and their dog Duke have ever been to northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We're traveling up to Maine and stopped in here in Pennsylvania for about five nights," said Doug White.

They'll head back to Florida in September, after traveling up and down the east coast this summer.

According to some at the state park, they found one of our region's best kept secrets.

Campers tell Newswatch 16 something they love about this place is the variety of activities they can do all in one location.

"I like fishing, I like boating. I like it's just there's a lot of things there's the beach there's a lot of things that are in when I say the beach, I mean like you know, the little sand area they have or something but there's a lot of things you can do here that you could do somewhere else, but you can't do them all in the same place," said Garrett Carson, Delaware.

Plus the DCNR sets up programs and activities for visitors throughout the holiday weekend. One thing surprising to guests was the lack of crowding.

"Now, we were surprised we're parked down there by the beach and there's hardly anybody down there. So we were kind of surprised to see that right," said Doug.

"It's one of my favorite, favorite campgrounds ever I mean I've been to like I've been all over I've been to Yellowstone and everything but this is like this is a special campground," said Carson.

If you want to learn more about activities at Ricketts Glenn State Park click here.