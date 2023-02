A man from Pittston will spend up to 80 years in prison for a string of sexual assaults and a murder-for-hire plot.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Pittston will spend up to 80 years behind bars for multiple sexual assaults and a murder-for-hire plot.

Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia assaulted five people. One victim was six years old.

While awaiting trial, officials say Cuevas-Heredia contacted an undercover officer, wanting three witnesses killed.

On top of the prison sentence, he is also classified as a sexually violent predator.