Police arrested Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 43, from Pittston, and say more charges are possible.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is charged with raping a child in Luzerne County.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 43, from Pittston, and say more charges are coming.

According to the victim, the abuse started in 2014 and lasted for two years.