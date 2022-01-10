Painting Pittston Pink

The 9th annual 5K took place along Main Street in Downtown Pittston Saturday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause.

It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.

"This started because we were looking for an organization that donated strictly to cancer research; there was really not too many organizations like that out there, so we are an all-volunteer organization, and 100 percent of our proceeds will go directly to cancer research," said Barb Sciandra, co-founder.

Runners from all over the Wyoming Valley and beyond came out to race that thankfully saw no rain, just clouds of pink.

"The crowd is amazing; it's just something great to volunteer for and to see that we can make a difference no matter how small this community of Pittston that really bands together to really make that difference," said Stevenson.

"Well, curing cancer is pretty serious business, and as you can see, you have to dress the part," said Sal Sciandra, Pittston.

And many did dress the part, especially the men participating in this year's Gentlemen's Dash, where nine members of the community stepped up to raise money to support the cure and then race in high heels down South Main Street.

"It's about hope. It's about everyone who is part of this group feeling that they have support and we're in this together," said Sal.

"It's completely humbling. We're so grateful for the support of our community. If it wasn't for our community, we wouldn't be able to do this," said Barb.

Together the Gentlemen Dashers raised $95,279.55 for cancer research; congratulations to them!