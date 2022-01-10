Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

A synagogue in Luzerne County celebrates one of its own; Asher Dicton is now ten years old and cancer free.

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019.

Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.

"Very exciting, yes. I got to ring the bell, and when I rang, it sounded like someone got a ton of text messages really fast," said Asher.

"He is an extrovert by nature, and yet he is an old soul that he has an older type of soul, and I think the combination of the two makes him very lovable," said Daniel Messinger, Temple Israel Synagogue President.

The Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre held a Shabatt for Asher Saturday morning, gathered by classmates, family, and friends.

His mom says the temple held something similar when asher was first diagnosed, but he couldn't be there in person.

"We got to phone in and watch it. He was in a hospital bed, but when you're in the middle of it is really special, but I didn't get to be there. So being here this time with him and getting to see everyone come together is really special. This community has been amazing to us," said Rebecca Dicton, Asher's mom.

This time around, Asher got to serve as the assistant rabbi.

"I got to turn the page, I carried my own Torah, and I just helped out with stuff. It makes me very happy, and I am glad all of these people came," said Asher.

The words 'Asher Strong-er' could be seen on t-shirts of those at the Shabatt. Asher's mom says his school, Chester Street Elementary used the shirts as a way to raise money to help their family. Now, they are paying it forward to benefit a local high school student who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"We were really blessed with the outpouring of support and support we received, and it is the least we could do to give back t somebody else who is in a time of need. We know what it's like to go through that with your child," said Rebecca.