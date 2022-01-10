Cricket club holds annual event in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — The Northeast PA Cricket Club held the event at the Kingston Recreation Center.
All members of the club and their families were invited to play cricket and join in on the fun.
There was a bounce house and games for kids, and many different kinds of foods.
One of the founders of the club says they hope to grow the organization.
"What we hope to accomplish is that this thing grows. You know, we're getting up into an age, and most of us are physicians and, you know, businessmen, but we're trying to keep the sports alive in this community in this area. And we hope that people watch us come to play, tell us they are interested as well. And we're willing to teach people, bring in new people," said Navid Ahmad, NEPA Cricket Club.
The Northeast PA Cricket Club was founded back in 2010 and now has more than 50 members.
