Highlighting local history in Lackawanna County

"It gives a great opportunity to showcase what we had in our area, at one time, our mining industry, our railroading industry, the garment industry, things like that. And as I was saying earlier that I do documentary film work as well. So it's a way to capture and preserve those memories because as generations pass on, it's a great way to again relive the history and preserve the memories of everything that had to be offered at one time and what we had in our area," said Robert Savankinus, Lackawanna Historical Society.