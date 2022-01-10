Highlighting local history in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The NEPA Local History Fair took place at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.
The fair introduced historians from across the area who were able to teach others about what they do and show off their collections.
"It gives a great opportunity to showcase what we had in our area, at one time, our mining industry, our railroading industry, the garment industry, things like that. And as I was saying earlier that I do documentary film work as well. So it's a way to capture and preserve those memories because as generations pass on, it's a great way to again relive the history and preserve the memories of everything that had to be offered at one time and what we had in our area," said Robert Savankinus, Lackawanna Historical Society.
Historical society members say events like these help residents learn about their area's past.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.