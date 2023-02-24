One dead after crash in Wilkes-Barre

The crash happened around midnight Friday at the intersection of South Pennsylvania Avenue and Wood Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Pennsylvania Avenue and Wood Street in the city just after midnight Friday morning.

Officers say both drivers and passengers involved in the crash were treated for injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for further treatment, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police at 570 208-4214.