An investigation is underway after a mysterious substance was found in the mail in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police responded to Lincoln Plaza hi-rise along East Northhampton Street around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers say two letters delivered by USPS to the administration office contained a white powder.

Hazmat, fire, and police were all on scene.

The investigation has now been turned over to the postal service.