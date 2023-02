Rape charges against James McIver of Wilkes-Barre have been dropped.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say James McIver assaulted the same victim twice in October of 2021, once along Stanton Street and again along Parrish Avenue.

According to court paperwork, a Luzerne County judge granted the prosecution's request to dismiss all charges against McIver this week.

He's been free on bail since his arrest in 2021.