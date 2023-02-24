Theft investigation underway at Wyoming Valley Mall

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say rumors of an active shooter incident were unfounded following a theft at the mall Friday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A theft at a mall turned into a concerning scene Friday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Police were called to the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township around 12:30 p.m. for a theft involving a weapon.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police tell Newswatch 16 following the theft, shots were fired, but it's unclear who fired the rounds. Shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Officials say no one was injured.

The suspect and the weapon are in police custody in Luzerne County.