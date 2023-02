Demolition began on the old Stroehmann Bakeries building along Washington Boulevard in Williamsport early Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Demolition crews began knocking down the Stroehmann Bakeries building in Williamsport Friday.

The Stroehmann brand was purchased by Bimbo Bakeries in 2009, and the company moved operations into an office just north of Williamsport.

There's no word on what will go into the space along Washington Boulevard in Williamsport once demolition is completed.