DA: Contractor got paid but never built the home

A home builder faces theft charges after agreeing to build a home in Wayne County and never completing the work.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is accused of taking money for construction projects and not doing the work.

The Wayne County district attorney says John Teeple, 58, from Covington Township, was doing business under the name All Trade Construction Services, Inc.

Investigators say Teeple was paid over $105,000 to build a home in Paupack Township, Wayne County.

The company started building the foundation but went bankrupt and never finished the work.

Teeple faces felony theft charges.