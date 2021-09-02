Neighbors describe flooding in Mountain Top neighborhood

Newswatch 16's Rose Itzcovitz visited one hard-hit area in Luzerne County to check out the damage and hear from the neighbors.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — On Thursday, mostly dry roads in Mountain Top tell a much different story than what we saw there a day before.

After all the heavy rain one day earlier, some puddles and debris remain in the Valley Stream neighborhood in Mountain Top.

But now comes the cleanup.

"My house was completely surrounded by water," said Danise Carne. "There was just tons of debris floating. It was just really dangerous and scary because it was dark."

Neighbors say two homes were evacuated on Wednesday.

"It was pretty scary. About 9:30 last night, the water was raging in between both of our houses here," Carne said.

But right between two of the hardest-hit homes in the neighborhood sits Danise Carne's house, almost completely untouched.

"I just bought this house next to the creek; I moved in three months ago," Carne said. "His house is completely, he can't stay in it, and the house on the other side of me, they can't stay in it either. and I'm fine."

"The neighbor says she watched as an around 40-foot drain detached, submerged in water, and floated down the creek.

Dale Dominski and his son Travis say tree trunks and other debris knocked out some skirting, so they took the rest off to allow the water to flow.

"It was scary. It was definitely nothing I wish on anyone who has a home," Dominski said.

Still, they and others say that based on the flooding, they expected worse.

Neighbors say they haven't seen the waterfall that's right outside the Valley Stream neighborhood this high in years.