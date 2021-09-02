Road collapse in Hanover Township following flooding

Earth Conservancy Drive was destroyed by floodwaters.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township was destroyed by Wednesday's rainfall and flooding as a nearby creek rushed its banks and caused a collapse.

Workers at a distribution center at the top of the drive were stranded, according to a manager, and had to leave their vehicles behind as they used nearby footpaths to get out.

Crews were brought in to try to fix the problem left behind by the severe weather, telling Newswatch 16 they were hoping to put in a temporary one-lane road.

"Coming out of the yard I come from, all the roads were flooded and luckily I had to take back-streets and there were people coming down the wrong way just to get away from the flooding. It's been pretty bad," said Jawane Hooper of New Jersey.

Hooper showed up hoping to use the drive to make a delivery, only to find a giant hole where the roadway used to be.

"I do loads for Amazon and I was trying to deliver carts here and when I drove past, I saw the back end of this, and then I had to make a U-turn and I kind of called and let them know 'Hey, I don't think I'm gonna be able to deliver this load.' They told me wait until 8:30 in the morning, which is my cut-off, my deadline and they'll have it repaired. I was like 'I don't think you see this right now. I don't think they're gonna have this done 8:30 next week.'"